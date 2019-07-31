Aug. 4-10 is Virginia Farmers’ Market Week

Get out there, Virginia, and celebrate Farmers’ Market Week the way it should be – at the markets themselves.

Virginia Farmers’ Markets are overflowing with variety from farm fields and orchards and you can find nearly every fresh fruit or vegetable you ever dreamed of at a market right now.

Tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches and peppers are at their peak. Freshly dug potatoes come in red, white or yellow. Purple eggplants, red radishes, yellow onions, orange carrots and green beans create a living still life worthy of a Renaissance artist.

Virginia has 276 farmers’ markets in every section of the state. Look for one near your home or travel destination at VirginiaGrown.com. In addition to featuring farm-raised products, many of them also offer special services geared for the cook or gardener. Chefs turn the market’s bounty into delectable meals or snacks and often hand out recipe cards. Knife sharpeners visit periodically to put the edge back on your knives, scissors or kitchen shears. Many markets even have water bowls and treats for their canine visitors.

So what are you waiting for, Virginia? Put on your walking shoes and hit the trail to visit a Virginia farmers’ market right now.

