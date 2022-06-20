Auditions for ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ next week at Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre’s 2022-23 Connection Season presents “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Auditions will be held on Monday, June 27, from 7-10 p.m. in the Custin Cabaret at the Wayne Theatre.

Callbacks will be Tuesday, June 28.

The creative team for the Wayne Theatre includes director Lesley Larsen and music direction by Sarah Cramer.

Actors will be notified of the cast list through email the week of June 27. Rehearsals begin Monday, July 4.

To audition, you must be 18 years or older. Performers of all gender and racial identities are invited and encouraged to audition.

The classic comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schultz with Charlie Brown and his pals will be presented as a family friendly musical that is full of heart. Characters will include Charlie Brown, Lucy, Schroeder, Sally, Linus, Lucy, and Snoopy.

Performances will be on the main stage of the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro on August 26-28, 2022, and September 2-4, 2022. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinee will be at 2 p.m. Additional matinees may be added if there is additional demand for tickets.

For more information on auditioning, visit https://www.waynetheatre.org/auditions or email [email protected]

