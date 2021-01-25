Audible pedestrian signal coming to Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Public Works crews will begin working today on an upgrade of pedestrian signals to audible pedestrian signals, starting with those on Port Republic Road – at the Devin Lane intersection and the Neff Avenue/Peach Grove Road intersection.

These two are the first of many pedestrian signals that will be upgraded between now and April. Improvements have already been made in the Downtown District, improving the ability of pedestrians with visual impairments to cross the street safely.

“We are excited to be able to upgrade more signalized intersections in the City with the Audible Pedestrian Systems,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “These systems really provide a safe accommodation for visually impaired pedestrians that use our sidewalk and trail network in the city.”

Drivers are urged to allow extra time and use caution when traveling Port Republic Road this week for the safety of those working on these improvements, pedestrians, and other motorists.

These safety improvements are made possible with the help of a VDOT Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant.

