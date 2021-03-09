ATU International, ATU Local 689 endorse Elizabeth Guzman for lieutenant governor

The Amalgamated Transit Union and ATU Local 689 are endorsing Elizabeth Guzman for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

The Amalgamated Transit Union is an international union representing transit workers from San Diego to Toronto. It is the largest union representing transit union workers in Virginia, with members in Northern Virginia, Richmond, Lynchburg and Norfolk.

ATU Local 689 represents employees of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) workers.

“The ATU supports Elizabeth Guzman to be the next lieutenant governor of Virginia. She is battle-tested, pro-transit and supportive of unions,” ATU International President John Costa said. “Elizabeth is both an effective legislator and a proven fighter for workers, and her voice is desperately needed in the State Senate. She has unapologetically championed a $15 minimum wage, paid sick days for all, the repeal of right-to-work and collective bargaining rights for public sector employees. Elizabeth understands the needs of Virginia’s working families, and she has the experience needed to make meaningful change. We are honored to endorse Elizabeth and will be out in force to help her win this election.”

“Not only is Elizabeth Guzman a proven fighter for workers, but she has a bold vision for public transit,” ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson said. “She introduced and passed a budget amendment last year to fund a $2 million study on extending the Blue Line to Quantico. Her steadfast commitment to public transportation combined with her passion for workers’ rights makes Elizabeth Guzman our ideal candidate for lieutenant governor. We proudly endorse her campaign and will fight for her because she fights for us.”

“My father was a union member and transportation worker. He worked for the Port Authority in Peru, so this endorsement is personal to me,” Guzman said. “His union gave my parents a stable life and even empowered them to buy a home through the union’s mortgage program. I wish he were here to see these transportation workers putting their trust in me. Transportation workers are essential personnel who kept our country and Commonwealth running throughout this pandemic. Virginia and our federal government need to make bold investments in public transportation to reduce congestion and greenhouse gases. As we continue to invest in and expand our public transportation infrastructure, we need to be sure we are taking care of the workers who make it run.”

