Attendance at UVA Athletics home games to be limited for fall sports season

Published Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, 11:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Attendance at UVA Athletics home games will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff.

This is in line with current guidelines for sports venues under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan.

The governor’s guidelines allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

The capacity guidelines apply to all fall sports home competitions at Scott Stadium (football), Klöckner Stadium (men’s and women’s soccer), Turf Field (field hockey), Memorial Gymnasium (volleyball) and Panorama Farms (cross country).

“We are excited that our student-athletes have the opportunity to return to competition soon, but unfortunately, we will have to do so without fans to start the season as we follow the state and local agency guidelines regarding the operation and capacity of our athletic venues,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said.

Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

“These are unprecedented times and we are thankful for the patience and continued support of everyone. I encourage everyone to follow our teams on the ACC Network and our other television partners, the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and our team’s social media accounts,” Williams said.

Related

Comments