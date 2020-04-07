Atlantic Union Bank update on Paycheck Protection Program

Atlantic Union Bank provided an update on the initial interest it has received in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program.

The PPP is intended to provide economic relief to small businesses with fewer than 500 employees that are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been able to quickly adapt and adjust to a new working environment while continuing to deliver a high level of customer service,” said John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank. “Nearly 90% of our non-branch workforce is working remotely including our call centers, but we continue to work together as one team for our clients. Our teammates, including 200 over the weekend, worked tirelessly to put our clients at the forefront of this process and it really showed in our ability to offer a smooth application process from day one.”

Atlantic Union Bank began accepting applications on Friday and as of 3:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 6, Atlantic Union Bank had accepted more than 4,600 applications for approximately $1.2 billion in funding under the Paycheck Protection Program.

