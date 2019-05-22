Atlantic Union Bank ranks #1 in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power survey

Atlantic Union Bank received the number one ranking in the Mid-Atlantic region in the J.D. Power 2019 Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM which is defined as Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“This is a significant and very important achievement for Atlantic Union Bank,” said John C. Asbury, president and CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. “As we have grown, we continue to remain true to our customers and the communities we serve, and deliver that personal touch to make banking easier. We’re proud that our customers demonstrated through this study that they can bank better with Atlantic Union Bank.”

Atlantic Union Bank continues to meet customer needs by focusing on enhanced customer experiences and exploring new digital offerings. “The customer is at the center of everything we do,” said Maria Tedesco, Atlantic Union Bank president. “I’m extremely proud of the entire team and our commitment to put the customer first. We understand that at the heart of every banking transaction is a real person. This is what drives our passion for what we do every single day.”

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 14th year, measures satisfaction in six factors: account opening; communication and advice; channel activities; convenience; problem resolution; and products and fees. Channel activities include seven subfactors: ATM; assisted online; branch; call center; IVR; mobile; and website.

