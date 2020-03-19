Atlantic Union Bank announces drive-through only at branches

Atlantic Union Bank will temporarily close all consumer banking lobby locations until further notice.

The bank’s drive thrus will be open for customers during normal banking hours and ATM locations are available across the region and through a nationwide network. Customers with specialized service needs can call their local branch to be assisted over the phone or schedule an in-branch appointment.

“The safety and health of our customers and Teammates are our priorities as we continue monitoring the situation daily and make important changes to minimize the impact on the communities we serve,” said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares. “We are here to serve our customers through different methods, including drive thrus, in-person meetings by appointment and our Customer Care Center. Additionally, online banking and our mobile app provide convenient and safe anytime, anywhere banking.”

Customers should visit the branch locator to find a specific branch location from the list and click on the “More Info” link in the map area for additional details, including the location hours and phone number to contact the branch directly.

Starting Saturday, March 21, select Atlantic Union Bank branches will be temporarily pausing Saturday drive thru hours.

“For more than 117 years, Atlantic Union Bank has been built on relationships, and we have a rich history of caring for our customers, community and Teammates,” said Asbury. “We will continue to stand strong during this situation and be here for our customers no matter what.”

Consumers should visit www.AtlanticUnionBank.com for updates and to access their account online, or contact the bank’s Customer Care agents who are available by phone at 800.990.4828 to answer questions and provide assistance.

