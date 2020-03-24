Atlantic Union Bank announces COVID-19 support for customers, teammates

Atlantic Union Bank is providing new measures to support the needs of customers and Teammates in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current situation we are facing is unprecedented, and we need to unify to support those around us,” said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares. “Atlantic Union Bank has been committed to our communities for more than a century, and we will continue to provide support in the days, weeks and months ahead. It is critical we all do our part to help each other during these challenging times. As a community we are stronger together.”

Customers Experiencing Financial Hardship

Atlantic Union Bank is committed to helping customers who are dealing with a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the bank is offering need-based support for consumer and business clients, including payment relief assistance for loans, penalty waivers for early CD withdrawals and select fee waivers and other concessions.

Additionally, Atlantic Union Bank is a preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) lender and can partner with the SBA to identify if clients are eligible for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster relief program.

Customers in need of relief options should call the Customer Care Center at 800.990.4828 or contact their Relationship Manager directly.

Consumer and business clients are encouraged to use online and mobile banking. Transaction capabilities include available balances, remote check deposit, bill pay and funds transfer. Also, customers should use Zelle® in the Atlantic Union Bank mobile app to send and receive money with trusted contacts.

Supporting Teammates

With more than 2,000 Teammates, the well-being of Atlantic Union Bank Teammates is critically important during this uncertain and stressful time. The bank worked diligently over the past couple of weeks to provide additional support for its Teammates, including relaxing the paid time off policy to ensure they can stay home when sick or to care for a sick family member, offering stress management tools and resources and implementing a work from home model, where applicable.

In the best interest and protection of all customers, Teammates and communities, the bank began serving customers through its drive thru and in branch lobbies by appointment only, until further notice. By complying with social distancing standards, the bank is doing its part to help slow the spread of the disease.

Customers should visit www.AtlanticUnionBank.com for COVID-19 updates and to access accounts online.

