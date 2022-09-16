Atlantic Flyway brings migratory species to Wildlife Center of Virginia
Autumn signifies an important time for many wild birds in North America: time for migration.
Each fall, billions of birds in North America take to the skies during their annual migrations seeking various combinations of warmer climates, better food availability, a lack of predators or other resources. In the simplest terms, migration involves moving from areas where resources are scarce to areas where resources are plentiful.
In Virginia, migratory birds usually pass through along a predictable geographic range known as the Atlantic Flyway. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Appalachian Mountains to the west, this migration “super highway” stretches the entire length of the eastern United States and Canada.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia’s location in Waynesboro means the facility is situated at the heart of this route. It also means that during this time of year, migration is on the minds of the veterinary and rehabilitation staff.
Migratory broad-winged hawks, nightjars, ruby-throated hummingbirds and warblers are appearing in greater numbers as patients at the center.
“These guys are coming in for a lot of different reasons, such as being hit by cars, flying into buildings or windows, or being what we call a failure to thrive,” said Wildlife rehabilitation supervisor Kelsey Pleasants. “When we have migratory species in rehab, we have to keep the timeline of the rehabilitation plan first and foremost in our brains, it’s the most crucial part.
“There’s a definitive window of time where they have to catch that flyway down south and be able to go from a place that’s lacking resources to a place that’s plentiful in resources for them to thrive,” she said. “We have to make sure that they’re released in time to be able to catch that group headed south.”
More information on migratory birds at the center, including easy-to-follow steps you can take to help migrating species on their journeys, can be found here.
Outreach event in Afton on Saturday
The center’s outreach and education staff are focusing on migratory birds this fall, as well.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, outreach coordinator Connor Gillespie will present two special educational programs featuring the center’s non-releasable education ambassadors at the 2022 Rockfish Gap Hawk Watch open house in Afton.
The event is free and open to the public.
More details can be found on the center’s event calendar.