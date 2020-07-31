Atlantic 10 releases 2020-2021 men’s basketball conference pairings

Home-and-home series with intracity rival Richmond, as well as Dayton, highlight VCU’s 2020-2021 Atlantic 10 Conference pairings, released Thursday.

The Rams’ 2020-2021 conference slate will feature 18 games in all and will culminate at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. March 10-14 with the A-10 Championship tournament.

VCU will play five home-and-home series this season against Davidson, Dayton, George Mason, Rhode Island and Richmond. The Rams will also host Fordham, La Salle, UMass and Saint Louis at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Additional VCU road match-ups include Duquesne, George Washington, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s.

Dates and times for conference match-ups will be released later.

VCU, led by fourth-year coach Mike Rhoades, will return eight letterwinners from 2019-20, including A-10 All-Rookie selection Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland (Wilmington, Del.) and senior Corey Douglas (Louisville, Ky.).

The Rams are 97-43 in A-10 play since they joined the league prior to the 2012-13 season. VCU claimed the conference’s regular season title in 2016 and 2018 and captured the league tournament championship in 2015.

