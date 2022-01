At least one serious injury in spate of crashes in Rockingham County

At 3:55 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to several crashes along the 16000 block of Spar Mine Road in Rockingham County.

One of the crashes involved a head-on collision with several reported injuries. One of those injuries is considered life-threatening.