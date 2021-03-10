At-large bids for Courtney, Marcelli push UVA to eight bids in NCAA Wrestling Championships

Published Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021, 7:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Brian Courtney and Vic Marcelli received at-large bids to the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships, pushing the number of Virginia wrestlers slated to compete in the event to eight.

Courtney went 9-4 this season at 141 pounds and is currently ranked No. 18 nationally at his weight class in the latest InterMat rankings.

Marcelli posted an 8-5 record at 174 pounds.

Both wrestlers advanced to the third-place match at the ACC Championships.

The pair join six wrestlers who had previously locked up bid to the NCAA Championships. Jay Aiello, Louie Hayes, Jake Keating, Patrick McCormick, Justin McCoy and Quinn Miller all earned bids based on their finishes at the ACC Championships.

The NCAA Championships will run March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Brackets and seeds for each weight class will be announced in an NCAA selection show streamed on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The eight selections is the most for Virginia since the 2014 season when Virginia also had eight wrestlers earn bids to the NCAA Championships.

Virginia had a program-record nine wrestlers compete in the NCAA Championships in the 2013 championship.

UVA 2021 NCAA Qualifiers

125: Patrick McCormick

Patrick McCormick 133: Louie Hayes***

Louie Hayes*** 141: Brian Courtney

Brian Courtney 157: Justin McCoy**

Justin McCoy** 165: Jake Keating

Jake Keating 174: Vic Marcelli

Vic Marcelli 197: Jay Aiello***

Jay Aiello*** HWT: Quinn Miller**

* Represents number of career NCAA Championship bids for wrestlers with multiple career bids

Related

Comments