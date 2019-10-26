Astros take Game 3, 4-1

Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 1:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Washington had baserunners. They just couldn’t get them in.

The Nats were 0-fo-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners in a 4-1 loss to Houston in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series.

The Astros win gets them back in the series, down two games to one.

Anibal Sanchez gutted his way through five and a third innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits, striking out four and walking one.

Houston got on him early, with a Josh Reddick RBI single in the second, and a Michael Brantley RBI infield single in the third.

Victor Robles narrowed the deficit to 2-1 with a one-out RBI triple in the third, but he would be stranded there, as would many Nats baserunners.

Another Brantley RBI single and a Robinson Chirinos solo homer made it 4-1 ‘Stros in the sixth.

The last good Washington rally came in the bottom half of the sixth, but Adam Eaton grounded out with two out and two on to end that threat.

Story by Chris Graham

Comments