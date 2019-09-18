Asfaw named ACC Cross Country Performer of the Week

Published Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019, 12:27 pm

UVA junior Rohann Asfaw (Rockville, Md.) earned his first men’s ACC Cross Country Performer of the Week nod.

Asfaw captured the top time at the Cavalier Classic at Panorama Farms on Saturday (Sept. 14), recording an 8k time of 24:25.9. His performance led Virginia, ranked 23rd at the time, to a first-place finish at the meet.

Asfaw battled into first place at the 5k split. With a strong kick coming into the finish line, he held off second-place finisher CJ Ambrosio from Duke, who finished with a time of 24:27.2.

The weekly honor is the first for Asfaw. The Cavaliers will return to action on Sept. 27 as the team hosts the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational.