ASC artist-driven Masterclasses beginning April 27

American Shakespeare Center will launch its new ASC/Masterclass series on Monday, April 27.

The series includes 10 six-week courses offered by ASC artists for everyone, continuing the theatre’s commitment to expanding opportunities for audiences to connect and learn digitally.

“Ever imagine taking a deep dive into text with John Harrell? Or studying yoga and character development with Jessika Williams? Joining Brandon Carter as he prepares for a role in this summer’s Marquee Season or Zoe Speas as she prepares a meal on a budget? Learning stage combat with Benjamin Reed or how to compose your own Shakespeare song with Chris Johnston? Finding your voice with Broadway chanteuse Nancy Anderson or learning about historic fashions and costume construction with Hope Maddox? This is your chance,” said Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny.

ASC/Masterclass is a chance to sustain the artists audiences love while learning something in a whole new way, through intimate, small-class sessions focused on the creative process.

The menu of classes is as unique as ASC’s artists, and the approaches as diverse as they are.

Registration and more information is available at www.americanshakespearecenter/masterclass.

