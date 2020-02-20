artVISION ​student exhibition​ opens March 6 at Smith House Galleries

Arts Council of the Valley announces the fourth annual artVISION: Rockingham County Youth Art Month Show, March 6-27 at Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.

Opening r​eception for this all-student show is scheduled during First Fridays Downtown, March 6 from 5-8 pm. Reception sponsor is Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. ACV’s 2020 Lead Sponsors are Atlantic Union Bank (First Fridays Downtown) and Kathy Mo​ran Wealth Group (Smith House Galleries Art Series).

Beth Harter, RCPS supervisor of fine arts, and member of the ACV Board of Directors, worked with school art teachers to coordinate some 100 pieces for display in the galleries.

“We’re so pleased to exhibit artwork from every one of the Rockingham County Public Schools,” Harter said, noting the exhibition represents work by students from 15 elementary schools; four middle schools; and four high schools.

Smith House Galleries are open Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays (March 7, 14, 21) from 10 am to 2 pm.

