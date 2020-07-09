Arts Council of the Valley welcomes three new board members

Arts Council of the Valley welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors July 1: community advocate Susan Comfort, Blue Ridge Community College assistant professor of communication studies Don Taylor, and Derik Trissel of Nest Realty.

Stepping into the role of board president is Louise Hostetter. Other officers are Vice President Paul Riner, Past President Jennifer Whitmore, Secretary Stephan Hess, and Treasurer Wesley Russ.

Returning board members are Kay Arthur, Tom Arthur, Angie Barker, Joanne Gabbin, J.P. Gulla, Beth Harter, Ruby Hostetler, John Rose, Mary Rouse, Katherine Schwartz, and Joshua Streeter.

Hostetter expressed special appreciation to Terry Weaver, who leaves the board after serving in several leadership capacities – most recently as treasurer – since joining the group in 2005.

Jenny Burden is executive director for Arts Council of the Valley, with administrative offices located at 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, in the historic Smith House.

Now celebrating its 20th year, ACV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Since its establishment, ACV has grown into a multi-faceted community organization that fosters

innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists.

Today, ACV manages the Smith House Galleries, supports childhood learning by way of the Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley initiative, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program, and coordinates monthly First Fridays Downtown community gatherings.

For more information on Arts Council of the Valley, its programs and resources, visit valleyarts.org

