Arts Council of the Valley seeks community input on performing arts

Since Court Square Theater operations were suspended last July, a 10-member task force has been researching possibilities for how Arts Council of the Valley can best support the performing arts in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.

The Performing Arts Task Force is now seeking public input. Use this link to submit survey responses by 11:59 pm April 18. The survey is also available at valleyarts.org/cst.

“There are still many unknowns,” ACV Board Chair Louise Hostetter acknowledged, “particularly concerning when it will be safe to hold large gatherings; as well as the availability of funding to

staff and support a performing arts initiative.

“However,” Hostetter continued, “ACV’s Board of Directors wanted to use this ‘intermission’ while operations at Court Square Theater are suspended to carefully consider options for moving

forward after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.”

Community feedback from the survey will be shared with ACV’s Board of Directors, along with draft business plans and budgets prepared by the task force. The Board will then determine the most appropriate course for ACV to pursue in support of the performing arts.

