Arts Council of the Valley recognizes 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors
Arts Council of the Valley recognized its 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors for their support in cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Platinum
- Kathy Moran Wealth Group
- Matchbox Realty
- Riner Rentals
Gold
- Graves-Light Private Wealth Management
- GreeneHurlocker PLC
- Sunnyside Communities
- Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community
Silver
- Atlantic Union Bank
- Bridgewater Retirement Community
- Flora Pettit PC
- Hess Financial
Bronze
- Blauch Brothers Inc.
- Blue Ridge Community College
- E&M Auto Paint and Supply Corporation
- Harrisonburg Homes Team
- Joe Bowman Auto Plaza
- The Myrias Group/Andrew M. Huggins
“We are most appreciative of the resources these 17 sponsors provide to enhance public access to affordable, high-quality arts experiences,” said Louise Hostetter, chair of ACV’s board of
directors. “These sponsorships represent a true investment in the cultural and economic vitality of our community.”
ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden echoed that sentiment.
“These sponsors have demonstrated their belief in the important role the arts play in our lives, from personal growth to economic development,” Burden said. “The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reconsider, re-create, and re-energize organizational operations. Among the many pivots ACV has made is a reworking of our sponsorship program to better benefit sponsors, while providing much-needed support for the arts in our area.”
Businesses or individuals interested in a Cultivating the Arts sponsorship may visit valleyarts.org/cultivating-the-arts-sponsors, or email Burden at acvdirector@gmail.com for details.