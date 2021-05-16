Arts Council of the Valley recognizes 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors

Arts Council of the Valley recognized its 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors for their support in cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Platinum

Kathy Moran Wealth Group

Matchbox Realty

Riner Rentals

Gold

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management

GreeneHurlocker PLC

Sunnyside Communities

Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community

Silver

Atlantic Union Bank

Bridgewater Retirement Community

Flora Pettit PC

Hess Financial

Bronze

Blauch Brothers Inc.

Blue Ridge Community College

E&M Auto Paint and Supply Corporation

Harrisonburg Homes Team

Joe Bowman Auto Plaza

The Myrias Group/Andrew M. Huggins

“We are most appreciative of the resources these 17 sponsors provide to enhance public access to affordable, high-quality arts experiences,” said Louise Hostetter, chair of ACV’s board of

directors. “These sponsorships represent a true investment in the cultural and economic vitality of our community.”

ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden echoed that sentiment.

“These sponsors have demonstrated their belief in the important role the arts play in our lives, from personal growth to economic development,” Burden said. “The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reconsider, re-create, and re-energize organizational operations. Among the many pivots ACV has made is a reworking of our sponsorship program to better benefit sponsors, while providing much-needed support for the arts in our area.”

Businesses or individuals interested in a Cultivating the Arts sponsorship may visit valleyarts.org/cultivating-the-arts-sponsors, or email Burden at acvdirector@gmail.com for details.

