Arts Council of the Valley opens Spring 2021 Advancing the Arts grant cycle

Published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, 6:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Arts Council of the Valley has opened the Spring 2021 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.

Since launching the grants program in 2001, ACV has awarded more than $399,000 to area artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts.

Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community. Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two cycles, fall and spring.

Two free Grant Information sessions – conducted via Zoom – help guide potential applicants through the process and allow time for individual questions. Info sessions are scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 16 (4 p.m)., and Thursday, Feb. 25 (5 p.m.).

Sessions typically last about an hour, and attendance is strongly encouraged for anyone planning to submit a grant proposal. Links to the sessions are available at valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in three categories:

Arts for Education ($500-$1,500), intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative.

Creative Inspiration ($500-$1,500), designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development.

COVID-19 Artist Fund grants (up to $500), intended to help individual artists continue working in the “new normal” of a pandemic world.

Introduced in fall 2020, this temporary funding category helps address the negative financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local artists. Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year. Applications for the 2021 Spring cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on March 11.

For COVID-19 Artist Fund grants only, date of application receipt will be considered in the award determination – earlier is better.

For more information and application materials on all three types of grant, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.

Related

Comments