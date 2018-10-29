Arts Council of the Valley opens Artist Member Show on Nov. 2

Arts Council of the Valley will host its third annual Artist Member Exhibition at Smith House Galleries Nov. 2 – Dec. 14.

The Opening Reception is scheduled Nov. 2, 5 to 8 pm, during First Fridays Downtown. Dr. Joanne Gabbin is the reception sponsor; Union Bank & Trust is the Lead Sponsor for ACV’s First Fridays Downtown.

Featuring the works of 24 artists, this exhibition includes pencil and pastel drawings, oil, acrylic, watercolor paintings, mixed media works, photography and sculpture – something for everyone!

Participating artists are: Bahir Albadry, Jo Ansah, Barbara Camph, Lyndi Angermeier, Jim Clemens, Mauricio Esperon, Tamara Grant, Laurence Heine, Victoria Heitsch, Donald Holsinger, Brenda Hounshell, Lana Lambert, Janet Marshman, Frank Marshman, Doris Martin, Julia Merkel, AJ Morey, Linda Norton, Mary Rouse, Debra Sheffer, Peg Sheridan, Kimberly Juda Souder, Greg Versen, and Paul Zdepski.

The Smith House Galleries are open Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm; and Saturdays (Nov 3, 10, 17; Dec 1, 8), 10 am-2 pm.

For more information, see ​valleyarts.org​, or email ​firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.com To become an ACV Artist Member, visit ​valleyarts.org/memberships​.

