Arts Council of the Valley announces Nov. 27-Dec. 6 online art auction

Arts Council of the Valley announces an online auction of artwork from the collection of Nancy and Frank Steller. Auction items range from postcard-sized prints to larger framed pieces, and include mixed media, oil on canvas, photography and other works.

Opening on Facebook at 12:01 a.m. Black Friday, ACV Art Auction 2020 will run until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec 6, with high bidders notified the following day.

Auction details are available at valleyarts.org/auction.

In addition to scoping out artwork online, interested bidders may see auction items in person at Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, Dec 1 and 2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Additional viewings, by appointment, may be arranged by emailing jenny@valleyarts.org.

Masks are required, with social distancing observed.

Soon after they were married in the 1970s, Dr. Frank and Mrs. Nancy Steller began collecting art. Dr. Steller grew up in Bratislava, Slovakia, where his mother was a ballerina with the National Ballet Theater; his father a pediatric surgeon, musician and painter; and his grandmother a ceramicist. Mrs. Steller was raised in a military family and lived abroad in England and Denmark.

Together, the Stellers gained a rich background and understanding of the arts and different cultures.

When they came to Harrisonburg in 1989, the Stellers became friends with local artists, and enjoyed purchasing their artworks.

This fall, the couple generously donated part of their collection to be auctioned to benefit ACV programs.

The whole community, Dr. Steller said, “needs art to feed our souls and heal in these difficult times.”

“We’re so appreciative of this generous donation by the Stellers,” ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden said. “Their gift of art provides an especially welcome opportunity for fund-raising in a year when large events just haven’t been possible.

“Proceeds from this online auction will support our work cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area,” Burden said.

Now celebrating its 20th year, ACV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that fosters innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists.

Today, ACV manages the Smith House Galleries, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program, and coordinates monthly First Fridays Downtown community gatherings.

For more information on the ACV Art Auction 2020, visit valleyarts.org/auction or email firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.com

