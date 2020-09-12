Arts Council of the Valley announces new grants for 2020-impacted artists

Arts Council of the Valley has added a new funding category to its Fall 2020 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.

Designed to help area artists financially impacted by the public health response to the pandemic, the new COVID-19 Artist Fund can cover revenue lost due to event cancellations, or help with expenses artists incur in setting up or updating their online presence.

Details on the new grant category, as well as Arts for Education and Creative Inspiration grants, are available at valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.

All applications for the 2020 fall cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

For COVID-19 Artist Fund grants only, date of application receipt will be considered in the award determination – earlier is better.

Two free grant information sessions conducted via Zoom will guide potential applicants through the process and allow time for individual questions.

Info sessions are scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 23 (4 p.m.) and Tuesday, Sept. 29 (5 p.m.). Sessions typically last about an hour.

Grant applicants are encouraged to email advancingvalleyarts@gmail.com to request the meeting login link for the information session they wish to attend.

ACV’s Advancing the Arts grant program supports artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts. Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community. Grants are awarded in two cycles, fall and spring.

Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in three categories:

Arts for Education ($500-$1,500), intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative.

Creative Inspiration ($500-$1,500), designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development.

COVID-19 Artist Fund grants ($100-$300), intended to help individual artists continue working in the “new normal” of a pandemic world.

For more information and application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.

