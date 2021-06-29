Arts Council of the Valley announces July First Fridays Downtown events

Arts Council of the Valley’s July First Fridays Downtown features in-person options throughout the month at several locations, with other venues offering virtual arts experiences – or a combination of the two.

A First Fridays Downtown interactive map provides information on each venue (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map).

Check out these arts experiences during July:

Harrisonburg Baptist Church (501 S. Main St.) presents an in-person vocal recital featuring baritone Michael Richardson, accompanist Jeremiah Padilla on piano; and poetry readings by Katherine Archibold. The 50-minute July 2 performance begins at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary, followed by refreshments on the lawn. (www.hbcalive.org)

Horizon Gifts (111 N. Liberty St.) hosts an in-person Board Games event July 2 from 7-10 p.m.

OASIS Fine Art & Craft (103 S. Main St.) plans an in-person reception July 2 (5-8 p.m.) for It’s All Relative, an exhibition of artwork in varied media by descendants of Daniel Heatwole. Details at oasisfineartandcraft.org.

The Oliver Art House (131 S. Main St., Broadway) features a family-friendly Summer Evening in the Park July 2, with music by Randy Black (6-8 p.m.) and a movie (Toy Story, 8:30 p.m.) www.oliverarthouse.com

Smith House Galleries (311 S. Main St.) announces an in-person opening 5-7 p.m. July 2 for two exhibitions: Hilos en Comun – A Collection of Stories and Quilts and The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative to Ageism (works by Deborah Pugh). Both exhibitions will also be available online, starting June 28 at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. Visit in-person Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning July 7.

The Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S. Main St.) presents the online exhibition, No Boundaries (youtu.be/Gg4riuvw2m4). The museum is also open for in-person visits Tuedays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S. Main St.) invites you to an in-person reception July 2 (5-8 p.m.), celebrating Greg Versen’s photography exhibition, Mathews County and The New Point Comfort Lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. Individually packaged snacks are on the menu – come and enjoy! (facebook.com/WilsonDowntownGallery)

Other 2021 First Fridays Downtown participating venues include: Arts Incarnate, Dancing With Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Heritage Bakery & Cafe, Hess Financial, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, The little Gallery Underground, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Restless Moons Brewing, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, and Ten Thousand Villages.

Coordinated by ACV, First Fridays Downtown is a full-year community event, including 19 participating venues and bringing arts experiences – virtually and in-person – to hundreds of people of all ages each first Friday.

Support is provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

Arts Council of the Valley is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Since it was established in 2000, ACV has grown into a multi-faceted community organization that fosters innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists.

Today, ACV manages the Smith House Galleries, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program, and coordinates monthly First Fridays Downtown community gatherings. For more information, visit valleyarts.org.