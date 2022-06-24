Arts Council of the Valley announces First Fridays of the Valley venues

Fifteen venues plan to participate in Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley program July 1 in Harrisonburg.

Venues hosting arts events July 1 (5-7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St) invites you to a Double Gallery Opening from 4 to 7 p.m., with wine and other refreshments. Watercolor and oil works by Lauren Vargas and Carly Rittenhouse are featured.

Asbury United Methodist (205 S Main St) holds an Arts for Ukraine Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m., showcasing arts and crafts by area artists to support relief work in Ukraine by the Mennonite Central Committee. Just Jazzin’ provides big band, contemporary swing, and Latin tunes outdoors at 6 p.m.

The Gaines Group at The Depot (141 W. Bruce St. Suite 201) hosts Music on the Depot Patio with Lucas Schrock-Hurst. Enjoy live music, along with drinks and pre-packaged snacks.

Harrisonburg -Rockingham Chamber of Commerce (800 Country Club Rd) welcomes you to an opening reception for the Art by Andrea exhibition. Enjoy refreshments and view illustrations and paintings by Andrea Konstant.

Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St) invites you to a 5-8 p.m. Art and Music event. Meet artist Isabel Gobach, and enjoy live music by Mark and Reya.

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St) holds an opening reception for SVWS Watermedia, featuring watercolor, acrylic, and mixed media works by Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society Signature Members. The artist reception is 5-8 p.m., with live Americana vocals and acoustic guitar by Jane Cox in the hotel lobby 6-8 p.m. Food/beverages are available for purchase at Quill’s lobby bar and Montpelier Restaurant.

Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S Main St, Ste 103) hosts an opening reception for Project 365, a photography exhibition by Brian J. Sampson.

OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St) opens The New Art — The New Life Flow, an exhibition of new acrylic paintings by Bahir al Badry. Meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments during the reception.

Pale Fire Brewing Company (217 S Liberty St) hosts a 5 to 8 p.m. opening reception for THE HANNYA, featuring acrylic paint marker on canvas paper works by Austin Gammons.

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St) welcomes you to a 5-8 p.m. artist reception for Shades of Summer, an exhibition of oil paintings by Stu Landis. Meet the artist and sample free charcuterie fixin’s in the North Wing Gallery; cider is available for purchase. Enjoy live jazz by Gabe Ravel & Friends from 7 to 9 p.m.

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) invites you to an opening reception for PaintedDaydreams: Abstract Works by Chito Padilla. Sponsored by Southwood Farm, the reception offers a chance to meet the artist, sample light refreshments, and enjoy live guitar music by Mark Whetzel.

Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St) holds an opening reception for Animal Paintings, an exhibition of pastel and oil works by Donna Patton.

Village Juice & Kitchen (126 W Bruce St) joins the First Fridays of the Valley lineup in July with live music by Beyond the Sea.

Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) invites you to help create a Community Crazy Quilt each month during First Fridays of the Valley. Materials and instructions are provided. July is the last chance for you to see the popular Inspired by Endangered Species exhibit, which closes on the 15th.

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St) hosts an artist reception for Joy of Thy Dominion, an exhibition of oil on canvas works by Christopher Markham. Light refreshments provided.

Other 2022 First Fridays of th e Valley venues are: Community Mennonite Church, Explore More Discovery Museum, The Friendly Fermenter, Green Hummingbird, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Hess Financial, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Rocktown Yarn, and The Wing Gallery at The Perch.

Support for First Fridays of the Valley – and other Arts Council of the Valley (ACV) programs – is provided by 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

A 501(c)3 nonprofit, ACV is dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Plan your evening by visiting valleyarts.org/first-fridays