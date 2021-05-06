Arts Council of the Valley announces First Fridays Downtown events for May

Published Thursday, May. 6, 2021, 10:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Arts Council of the Valley’s May First Fridays Downtown features in-person options throughout the month at several locations, with other venues offering virtual arts experiences – or a combination of the two.

A First Fridays Downtown interactive map provides information on each venue (valleyarts.org/first-fridays-map).

Arts experiences during May include:

Arts Incarnate (292 N. Liberty St.) will host an outdoor concert – weather permitting – May 7 at 7 p.m., featuring Americana/Folk/Indie music by Ears to the Ground, with special guest Jessamyn Day (artsincarnate.com/events/ears-to-the-ground-family).

(292 N. Liberty St.) will host an outdoor concert – weather permitting – May 7 at 7 p.m., featuring Americana/Folk/Indie music by Ears to the Ground, with special guest Jessamyn Day (artsincarnate.com/events/ears-to-the-ground-family). The little Gallery Underground (JMU Music Library 880 S. Main St.) is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Drawings by JMU students are on display in Playlist: Wavelength. Contact JMU Parking (jmu.edu/parking) to park on campus. Or, visit online (facebook.com/ThelittleGalleryUnderground).

(JMU Music Library 880 S. Main St.) is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Drawings by JMU students are on display in Playlist: Wavelength. Contact JMU Parking (jmu.edu/parking) to park on campus. Or, visit online (facebook.com/ThelittleGalleryUnderground). OASIS Fine Art & Craft plans an opening reception for its Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society exhibition Friday, May 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

plans an opening reception for its Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society exhibition Friday, May 7, 5 to 8 p.m. Park Gables Gallery at VMRC announces a virtual exhibition of photography by Deborah Pugh, The Keeper of Secret Selves (vmrc.org/keeper-exhibit).

announces a virtual exhibition of photography by Deborah Pugh, The Keeper of Secret Selves (vmrc.org/keeper-exhibit). Smith House Galleries hosts an online-only exhibition May 3-28 of photography by nine Rocktown Camera Club members (valleyarts.org/current-exhibition). The exhibition is sponsored by United Bank.

hosts an online-only exhibition May 3-28 of photography by nine Rocktown Camera Club members (valleyarts.org/current-exhibition). The exhibition is sponsored by United Bank. Ten Thousand Villages (181 S. Main St.) will hold an in-person opening reception 5-7 p.m. May 7 for Texture-dimensions by Chris Hoover-Siedel, who uses macrame and a variety of other materials (https://www.tenthousandvillages.com/harrisonburg).

(181 S. Main St.) will hold an in-person opening reception 5-7 p.m. May 7 for Texture-dimensions by Chris Hoover-Siedel, who uses macrame and a variety of other materials (https://www.tenthousandvillages.com/harrisonburg). The Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S. Main St.) explores “What’s in a Word” through a virtual tour of quilts that play with words in different ways. The museum is open for in-person visits Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (youtube.com/watch?v=OM55_HWmlY4)

(301 S. Main St.) explores “What’s in a Word” through a virtual tour of quilts that play with words in different ways. The museum is open for in-person visits Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (youtube.com/watch?v=OM55_HWmlY4) Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S. Main St.) offers a chance to view watercolor, pen, and acrylic works by Rebecca Pence. How Did You Get Here?” is open Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm, and online at wilsondowntowngallery.com.

Other 2021 First Fridays Downtown participating venues include: Dancing With Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Heritage Bakery & Cafe, Hess Financial, Horizon Gifts, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, The Oliver Art House (in Broadway), Restless Moons Brewing, and Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Coordinated by ACV, First Fridays Downtown is a full-year community event, including 20 participating venues and bringing arts experiences – virtually and in-person – to hundreds of people of all ages each first Friday.

Support is provided by ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

Related

Comments