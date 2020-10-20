Arts Council of the Valley announces COVID-19 Harrisonburg CARES Act arts, culture grants

The City of Harrisonburg has authorized a one-time allocation of $15,000 in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund monies for Arts Council of the Valley.

The money will be used to provide grants to nonprofit organizations and individuals (museums, artists, musicians, and others) who work in the arts and culture in the City of Harrisonburg, and who have been adversely affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new CARES Act category of ACV’s Advancing the Arts grant program is open only to residents of Harrisonburg, and to nonprofit arts and culture organizations based in and serving the City of Harrisonburg. Funds must be used for necessary expenditures incurred due to the coronavirus public health emergency between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.

Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

Since 2001, ACV’s Advancing the Arts grant program has awarded more than $370,000 to artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts.

Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community.

For Advancing the Arts CARES Act Grant eligibility information and application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants

