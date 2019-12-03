Arts Council of the Valley announces arts grant awards
Arts Council of the Valley announced Monday its Fall 2019 Advancing the Arts grant awards, providing a total of $5,800 to six recipients.
Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories: Arts for Education , provided to educators and educational organizations, and Creative Inspiration , allocated to individual artists.
Grant funding also supports community-based initiatives in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Arts for Education grants were awarded to:
● Heidi Jablonski for Inside Out Playback Theatre , to connect with intentional learning communities
● David McCormick for Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, for the purpose of educating children through an ‘Instrument Petting Zoo’
● Leeanne Shepherd for Second Home Learning Center, to provide an after-school theatre learning program for children who are at a socio-economic disadvantage.
Creative Inspiration grants were awarded to:
● Christopher and Maria Clymer Kurtz, for the purpose of creating an album touching on many aspects of life
● Susan V. Facknitz for the completion of a manuscript of poems
● Barbara Camph of OASIS, for creating and installing a large mosaic artwork to celebrate Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg.
Awardees may receive one grant – ranging from $250 to $1000 – per calendar year. Matching funds are not required for grant submissions.
Since 2001, ACV has awarded more than $350,000 to local arts organizations and practitioners through these grants, with fall and spring funding cycles each year. For more information, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants
