Arts Council of the Valley announces Advancing the Arts fall grant cycle

Published Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020, 11:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Arts Council of the Valley announced the Fall 2020 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.

Completed applications are due Oct. 11.

Two free grant information sessions – conducted via Zoom – are designed to guide potential applicants through the process and allow time for questions on individual proposals. Info sessions are scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 23 (4 p.m.), and Tuesday, Sept. 29 (5 p.m).

Sessions are optional, although strongly recommended, and typically last about an hour.

Anyone interested in submitting a grant proposal is encouraged to email advancingvalleyarts@gmail.com to request the meeting login link for the info session they wish to attend.

ACV’s Advancing the Arts grant program supports artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts. Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community.

Grants are awarded in two cycles, fall and spring.

Applications for the 2020 fall cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. Oct. 11, 2020.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories:

Arts for Education, intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative.

Creative Inspiration, designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development.

Applicants for both grant types may submit funding requests ranging from $500 to $1,500; ACV does not require matching project funds.

Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year.

For more information and application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments