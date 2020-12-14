Arts Council of the Valley announces 2021 Smith House Galleries exhibition schedule

The Arts Council of the Valley 2021 Smith House Galleries season will involve online-only exhibitions through at least June.

New virtual exhibitions will be released each month on the Arts Council of the Valley Facebook page (facebook.com/acofthevalley) shortly before First Fridays Downtown.

The exhibition link will also be available at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

“These exhibitions offer an amazing sampling of artistic mediums, including works of glass sculptures, quilts, poetry, photography, watercolors, and more,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden.

The 2021 season balances emerging and established artists, a goal Burden notes the Council has committed itself to more fully in recent years. For information on Smith House Galleries and other Arts Council of the Valley programs, visit valleyarts.org.

In-person opening receptions, tentatively scheduled for the second half of the year, will be held during First Fridays Downtown, 5-8 p.m. at Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg.

ACV’s 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors are Matchbox Realty and Riner Rentals.

The 2021 season includes a blend of group and solo exhibitions in mediums ranging from painting to fiber arts to glasswork to photography to sculpture.

January – To Walk Softly: Works by Poets and Artists of Valley Friends Meeting, Dayton

February – paintings by John Hancock; Black Lives Matter posters by JMU architectural design students

March – artVISION: Rockingham County Public Schools Youth Art Month Show

April – Soft, watercolors and glass sculptures by Pato Hebert, sponsored by JMU School of Art, Design and Art History

May – Rocktown Camera Club photography, sponsored by United Bank

June – paintings by Keith Mills

July – Hilos en Comun (Common Threads), A Collection of Quilts & Stories; Keepers of Our Secret Selves -photography by Deborah Pugh (July-August in upstairs gallery)

August – paintings by Wendy Lam

September – Creating Community, a Wendy Ewald Photography Project, organized by Daniel Robinson, Associate Director of the JMU Institute for Creative Inquiry

October – sculptures by Michael Hough

November through mid-December – ACV’s 6th Annual Artist Member Exhibition

