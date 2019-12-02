Arts Council of the Valley announces 2020 Smith House Galleries exhibition schedule

Arts Council of the Valley announced the 2020 Smith House Galleries season, with each opening reception scheduled during First Fridays Downtown, 5-8 pm.

January – ​ Wanton Biophilia, oil paintings by Jennifer Cox

February – ​ Change the Narrative ​features works by students ages 14-18 who, led by JMU Art Professor Susan Zurbrigg, participated in a summer 2019 workshop on racial healing and transformation.

March – ​ artVISION: Rockingham County Youth Art Month Show , sponsored by Rockingham County Public Schools

April – ​ Crunch Time , photography and sculpture by Pato Hebert

May – Photography by Rocktown Camera Club

June – Oil and mixed media paintings by Wendy Lam; Relief printing by Lana Lambert

July – Photography by Vince Lupo

August – Mixed media by Karla Britfeld; photography by Deborah Pugh

September – Watercolor by Brenda Hounshell

October – Paintings by Dietrich Maune and Julia Merkel; photography by AJ Morey

November-December – ​ ACV’s 5th Annual Artist Member Exhibition

The exhibitions offer a unique visual blend, with works ranging from installation to oil and watercolor to mixed media to photography. “We are so excited for the variety of work we are showcasing,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden.

The 2020 season balances emerging and established artists, a goal Burden notes the Council has committed itself to more fully in recent years.

Lead sponsors are Atlantic Union Bank (First Fridays Downtown) and Kathy Moran Wealth Group (Smith House Galleries 2020 Art Series).

ACV is seeking sponsors and musicians to support each exhibition’s opening reception on First Fridays Downtown.

Email firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.co​m​ for information.

