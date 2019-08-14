Arts Council of the Valley announces 2019 Progressive Party Fundraiser
Arts Council of the Valley will hold its biggest fundraising event of the year Saturday, Sept. 21. Progressive Party 2019 begins with a 5 pm cocktail reception at the Joshua Wilton House, where attendees will learn their destinations for privately-hosted dinners that evening.
Tickets ($100 per person) may be purchased at valleyarts.org, or by calling 540.801.8779. Attendees – and others (you do not need to be present to win) – may also buy raffle tickets online or by phone for a drawing during the cocktail reception. Raffle entries are $25 each, or five for $100.
ACV’s Unique Experiences Raffle prizes are:
- Hugo Kohl Jewelry Masters Experience (retail value $500-$600)
- Heritage Bakery Cake AND Cake Decorating Experience (retail value $150-$250)
- Court Square Theater 3-Hour Rental (retail value $250)
Visit valleyarts.org for specifics on each prize experience.
Progressive Party ticket, raffle entry sales, and sponsorships help support ACV’s robust programming: Advancing the Arts Grants, Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, Court Square Theater, First Fridays Downtown, and Smith House Galleries.
Kathy Moran Wealth Group is Platinum Sponsor for the event. Gold Sponsors are Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Charles & Mary Henderson, and Judith S. Strickler and The Community Foundation. Visit valleyarts.org for a complete list of sponsors. For details on how you or your business can become involved, call 540.801.8779.
To purchase Progressive Party tickets or raffle entries, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.801.8779.
