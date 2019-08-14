Arts Council of the Valley announces 2019 Progressive Party Fundraiser

Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, 6:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Arts Council of the Valley will hold its biggest fundraising event of the year Saturday, Sept. 21. Progressive Party 2019 ​begins with a 5 pm cocktail reception at the Joshua Wilton House, where attendees will learn their destinations for privately-hosted dinners that evening.

Tickets ($100 per person) may be purchased at valleyarts.org, or by calling 540.801.8779. Attendees – and others (you do not need to be present to win) – may also buy raffle tickets online or by phone for a drawing during the cocktail reception. Raffle entries are $25 each, or five for $100.

ACV’s Unique Experiences Raffle prizes are:

Hugo Kohl Jewelry Masters Experience (retail value $500-$600)

Heritage Bakery Cake AND Cake Decorating Experience (retail value $150-$250)

Court Square Theater 3-Hour Rental (retail value $250)

Visit valleyarts.org for specifics on each prize experience.

Progressive Party ticket, raffle entry sales, and sponsorships help support ACV’s robust programming: ​Advancing the Arts Grants​,​ ​Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley​,​ Court Square Theater​,​ First Fridays Downtown​, and ​Smith House Galleries​.

Kathy Moran Wealth Group is Platinum Sponsor for the event. Gold Sponsors are Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Charles & Mary Henderson, and Judith S. Strickler and The Community Foundation. Visit ​valleyarts.org​ for a complete list of sponsors. For details on how you or your business can become involved, call 540.801.8779.

To purchase Progressive Party tickets or raffle entries, visit ​valleyarts.org​ or call 540.801.8779.

Like this: Like Loading...