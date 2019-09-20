Arrests made in veterinary hospital break-in
Bryan Travis Bottenfield, 29, of Verona was arrested on Thursday and charged with burglary, credit card theft and credit card fraud, in connection with an Aug. 29 burglary at Westwood Animal Hospital in Staunton.
Also charged was Mary Elizabeth Shaver, 22, of Staunton. Shaver was charged with conspire to obtain credit card from another and credit card fraud.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case, contact Inv D Browning.
