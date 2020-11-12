Arrest made in murder on Shadwell Court in Albemarle County

A Keswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a young woman on the 900 block of Shadwell Court.

Tyler James Warr, 22, has been charged with the death of Madeline Colvin.

At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Albemarle County Police Department responded to the 900 block of Shadwell Court for a welfare check. Upon checking the residence and the surrounding area, officers discovered a deceased female.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

