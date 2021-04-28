Arrest made in December Augusta County break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Staunton man on Monday as a result of an ongoing investigation into vehicle break-ins.
Kevin T. Ryder, 32, faces three misdemeanor charges and one felony petit larceny charge in connection with the break-ins reported in December in the Riverhead Drive area of Staunton.
The break-ins occurred between 10 p.m. the night of Dec. 14 and into the early morning hours of Dec. 15th around 2 a.m.
Surveillance footage from the residences in the area had shown a male gaining access to unlocked vehicles, attempting several other vehicle doors, and trespassing through people’s yards.