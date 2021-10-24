Arrest made in connection to shots fired incident at Scottsville Center

A Charlottesville man has been charged in connection with a shots fired incident at Scottsville Center on Saturday that left one person injured.

An investigation led to an arrest without incident of 33-year-old Joshua Martez Scott, of Charlottesville, on the following counts:

2-51.2 – Aggravated malicious wounding

2-53.1 – Use of firearm in the commission of a felony

2-308.2 – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone who was in the area of Scottsville Center around 3 pm on Saturday or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Holmes with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.