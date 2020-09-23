Around the ACC: Wake Forest’s Hamby wins second straight WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Award

Published Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, 5:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Wake Forest alum Dearica Hamby has been named the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Hamby, the third player to win the award in back-to-back seasons, received 44 of 47 votes from a panel comprised of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The sixth-year forward set a career high with 13.0 points per game, while averaging 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22 regular-season games for the Las Vegas Aces, appearing in each off the bench. She ranked third in the WNBA in 3-point field goal percentage (47.4) and sixth in the league in both steals per game (1.68) and field goal percentage (53.9).

Hamby scored in double figures in 18 games and surpassed the 20-point mark on three occasions, including a season-high 23 points in the regular-season finale. She also tallied 10 or more rebounds five times during the year, recording four double-doubles.

The sixth overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft helped the Las Vegas Aces even the series against the Connecticut Sun with an 11-point performance last night in the playoff semifinals. Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. ET, while the date for games four and five have not been announced.

A native of Marietta, Ga., Hamby was a two-time All-ACC selection during her time with the Demon Deacons and an honorable mention All-American as a senior (2015).

She still owns the Wake Forest career (1,801) and single-season (683) scoring records.

Related

Comments