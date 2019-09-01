Around the ACC: Virginia Tech drops opener at Boston College

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 11:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Tech turned the ball over five times, and could not overcome a 28-14 halftime deficit in a 35-28 loss at Boston College in both teams’ season opener on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns, but was also intercepted three times, and Tech was only able to run for 98 yards against the Eagles.

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown had a clean afternoon, completing 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 275 yards and two touchdowns, without a turnover.

Tailback A.J. Dillon ran for 81 yards on 23 carries for Boston College, which has beaten Virginia Tech in back-to-back years.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.