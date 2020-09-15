Around the ACC: Notre Dame alum Arike Ogunbowale wins WNBA scoring title

Former Notre Dame standout Arike Ogunbowale averaged 22.8 points per game to claim the 2020 WNBA scoring title.

Ogunbowale, a second-year player with the Dallas Wings, becomes the first former ACC player to lead the WNBA in scoring and the second from a current member school.

Angel McCoughtry, who starred at Louisville prior to the Cardinals joining the ACC, topped the WNBA scoring charts in 2011 and 2013.

In 22 regular-season games, Ogunbowale scored 501 points to pace the WNBA in total points as well as points per game (22.8). No other player scored more than 450 points or averaged better than 20.5 points per game during the modified season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fighting Irish’s all-time leading scorer reached double figures in every game, highlighted by 11 20-point games and four 30-point games. Ogunbowale poured in a career-high 39 points in a 101-94 win against the reigning champion Washington Mystics.

Ogunbowale also led the ACC in scoring as a senior and junior with 21.8 and 20.8 points per game, respectively.

The ACC led all conferences with 32 former student-athletes on WNBA rosters during the season, 11 more than any other conference.

Eleven of the WNBA’s 12 teams had at least one player from an ACC program. The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty led the way with six and five representatives from the ACC, respectively.

