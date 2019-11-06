Around the ACC: Duke tops Kansas, road wins for Techs, Louisville

Duke wins sloppy opener with Kansas: Forty-four turnovers, 19 missed free throws. Not the prettiest game, but Duke came away with the W in the heavyweight matchup with Kansas on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils forced 28 Kansas turnovers, which helped them overcome 35.9 percent shooting.

Tre Jones had 15 points and seven assists to lead Duke.

Louisville opens with road win: A 21-2 first-half run helped #5 Louisville open a 19-point halftime lead on its way to an 87-74 win at Miami on Tuesday.

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, who shot 54 percent from the field.

Virginia Tech opens with win at Clemson: Landers Nolley II had 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting to lead Virginia Tech to a 67-60 win at Clemson on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech wins OT thriller at NC State: James Banks III hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to lift Georgia Tech to an 82-81 win at NC State.

Banks finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists for the Yellow Jackets.

