Around the ACC: Duke drops opener to #2 Alabama

No. 2 Alabama defeated Duke, 42-3, Saturday afternoon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Blue Devils held their nationally-ranked foe scoreless for the opening 15 minutes, but saw the Crimson Tide break out for back-to-back scores to open the second quarter.

Duke was still trailing 14-0 late in first half when redshirt junior AJ Reed connected on 30-yard field goal to put the Blue Devils on the scoreboard.

Alabama responded with 21 points in the third quarter to ultimately put the game away.

In his third career start, Blue Devils’ quarterback Quentin Harris threw for 97 yards on 22 attempts with two interceptions. Noah Gray finished with five catches for 45 yards. Brittain Brown racked up 36 yards via the ground game on seven carries.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa finished 26-for-31 with 336 yards and four touchdowns.

