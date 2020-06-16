Army awards $9.36 million contract to Moog Inc. in Blacksburg
The U.S. Department of the Army has awarded a $9.36 million contract to Moog Inc. of Blacksburg to build components used in the upgrade of light armored vehicles.
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) issued the following statement:
“This $9.36 million contract for Moog will support jobs and economic growth in the New River Valley while getting our men and women in uniform the equipment they need.”
