Armstrong, Burney, Jana, Snowden named UVA Football captains for 2020

Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced following Friday night’s practice that the team elected four captains for the 2020 football season: QB Brennan Armstrong, DE Richard Burney, WR Terrell Jana and OLB Charles Snowden.

Armstrong was just named the starting quarterback yesterday. The redshirt sophomore appeared in 11 career games for the Cavaliers as the primary backup to Bryce Perkins the past two seasons. For his career, Armstrong is 17-of-25 passing for 258 passing yards and two scores. He has also rushed 16 times for 93 yards.

Burney was granted a sixth year with the Cavaliers by the NCAA. A CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 selection, Burney has appeared in 41 career games for the Cavaliers over parts of the last five seasons. A converted tight end, Burney has been on the defensive side of the ball since the 2017 Military Bowl. Last year Burney notched 21 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, including one sack.

Jana was one of five FBS receivers with 100+ targets, 70 percent catch rate and 10+ yards per target in 2019. Jana was No. 2 in the nation in 2019 with fewest drops and over 100 targets. He had one drop as Virginia was No. 1 in the nation in 2019 with the lowest drop rate (1.7%). Jana made 74 catches for 886 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He was also was No. 4 in the ACC with 74 catches, which ranks No. 7 on UVA’s all-time single-season list

Snowden was an honorable mention All-ACC honoree in 2019 after finishing with 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after leading all players with 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in a win over Old Dominion in 2019. In 2018, he led the nation’s linebackers with nine pass breakups and 11 passes defended. Snowden has already been named to the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus preseason watch lists.

