Armstrong, Burmeister, Willis named to Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Published Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 3:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia QB Brennan Armstong, Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister and Liberty QB Malik Willis have been named to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

Presented annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback, the Unitas Golden Arm Award acknowledges performance on the field, as well as valuing character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.

Armstrong threw for 2,117 yards and 18 TDs in his first year as a starter in 2020, and also led the ‘Hoos in rushing, with 552 yards and five TDs on the ground.

Burmeister owns a 3-1 record as Virginia Tech’s starting QB after throwing for 687 yards with two touchdowns, while rushing for 182 rushing yards with two TDs, in the 2020 season.

Willis finished 2020 as the No. 1 rushing quarterback in the country. He led all FBS quarterbacks with 944 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, while adding 2,260 yards and 20 TDs through the air.