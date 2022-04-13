Armando Bacot returning for senior season at North Carolina

Bad news for Virginia fans, good news for ACC fans, great news for our Carolina friends: Armando Bacot is coming back for his senior season.

“This year’s experience showed me I do not want to miss the chance to do it again next season. On the court, we got so close this year,” Bacot said in a video posted to social media Wednesday. “I know there are no guarantees, but I want the opportunity to play in those big games. To keep Carolina on that national stage and to have the chance to do what Coach Davis has talked about since his first day on the job: Put another banner in the Smith Center.

“My Carolina story isn’t finished just yet. Next season starts right now.”

Bacot got my vote for ACC Player of the Year, even though I don’t have one. The 6’9” center from Richmond averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, and finished his season with six double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament.

He will be the preseason ACC Player of the Year favorite, but, and we have to say this, he’s not passing up the NBA Draft this summer entirely out of loyalty to Carolina Blue.

Bacot was likely a mid to late second-round pick, with questions about his size, lack of foot speed and shooting range the key things holding him back.

The NBA game doesn’t have a lot of room for back-to-the-basket post scorers who can’t shoot outside of six to eight feet.

According to Synergy Sports, 92.9 percent of Bacot’s halfcourt attempts were postups or shots around the basket – good, high-percentage shots, but he wouldn’t be overpowering guys in the NBA the way he does in the NCAA.

Think Brice Johnson, Kennedy Meeks, James Michael McAdoo, John Henson, Ed Davis, Ty Zeller, Tyler Hansbrough.

All great college players who struggled to catch on at the next level.

Anyway, Bacot being back at UNC next year makes next year that much more interesting for ACC fans.

Story by Chris Graham

