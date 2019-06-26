Ariana Grande coming to John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 15
Ariana Grande has announced additional North American dates to The Sweetener World Tour, including a show at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 15.
Also returning is the exclusive reserved ticket offer for T-Mobile customers, which saves fans the best tickets at every concert, as close as any fan can get to the stage. Fans can get tickets 30-days prior to every show in the U.S., including already sold-out stops. Tickets are limited. For tickets and more information, visit https://t-mobile.com/music and follow #ArianaWithUs on Twitter.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00am local time through Sunday, June 30 at 10:00pm local time. LiveNation, Ticketmaster, and Venue presale begins Friday, June 28 at 10:00am local time through Sunday, June 30 at 10:00pm local time.
General on sale will be available on Monday, July 1 at 10:00am local time at ticketmaster.com.
Fans can check https://www.arianagrande.com/events for full details.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.