Ariana Grande coming to John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 15

Ariana Grande has announced additional North American dates to The Sweetener World Tour, including a show at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 15.

Also returning is the exclusive reserved ticket offer for T-Mobile customers, which saves fans the best tickets at every concert, as close as any fan can get to the stage. Fans can get tickets 30-days prior to every show in the U.S., including already sold-out stops. Tickets are limited. For tickets and more information, visit https://t-mobile.com/music and follow #ArianaWithUs on Twitter.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00am local time through Sunday, June 30 at 10:00pm local time. LiveNation, Ticketmaster, and Venue presale begins Friday, June 28 at 10:00am local time through Sunday, June 30 at 10:00pm local time.

General on sale will be available on Monday, July 1 at 10:00am local time at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can check https://www.arianagrande.com/events for full details.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google