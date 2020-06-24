Area public libraries are going fine free

The Augusta County Library, the Staunton Public Library and the Waynesboro Public Library are eliminating overdue fines on library materials and will waive previously accrued overdue fines effective July 1.

“We know that life happens sometimes,” Augusta County Library Director Diantha McCauley said. “It can be difficult to return items on time. But we don’t want overdue fines to dissuade our patrons from the free services that our libraries offer, so we’re going fine free and giving everyone a fresh start.”

All three Valley Libraries are committed to providing equal access to every member of the community. The elimination of overdue fines removes barriers and makes library access easy and enjoyable for everyone. Please note that the elimination of overdue fines does not include the cost for lost or damaged items, and that these will remain on users’ accounts.

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961, the Staunton Public Library at 540-332-3902, or the Waynesboro Public Library at 540-942-6746.

Visit www.valleylibraries.org to search for materials at all three libraries, and to place items on hold.

