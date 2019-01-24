Area libraries waive fines for government employees, contractors, families affected by shutdown

In light of the lengthy government shutdown and its impact on patrons, the Valley Libraries Consortium will be waiving fines for federal employees, contractors, and their families.

Fines accrued since the beginning of the shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018, will be waived and the cost of lost or damaged items will be delayed for the duration of the shutdown.

All Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro library branches will be participating, and a photo ID will need to be presented to qualify.

The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro. For more information, call 540-942-6746.