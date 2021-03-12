Are white teeth worth it?

Has someone’s smile ever left you feeling dazzled and impressed, wondering how they kept their teeth looking so white and healthy? When you try to brush, rinse, or floss two times a day, the results simply aren’t as immaculate.

While practicing good dental hygiene may help whiten your teeth, you’ll find that most people have had their teeth whitened by a dentist. Modern teeth whitening has caught on incredibly fast since people started to do it in the 1980s and is becoming ever more popular.

The whitening process involves applying a chemical agent to the teeth to remove any potential discolorations or stains to make them brighter.

Below are some of the reasons why people whiten their teeth and the potential downsides to help you make a well-informed decision.

Pros of teeth whitening

1. Better first impressions

Perhaps the most common reason why people whiten their teeth is to improve their appearance. First impressions are very important and very few things are as worse as not matching the energy of returning a smile when meeting somebody for the first time.

People with colored teeth are often embarrassed to smile and if this is the case, people may think you’re rude or disrespectful.

2. Good self confidence

While some people would argue that confidence comes from within, a lot of them associate confidence with physical appearance. Having brighter teeth can give you a serious boost of self-confidence that you didn’t know you needed. Being confident in yourself will help you power through any obstacle you come across.

3. Improve your dating life

A sexy smile can make a lot of difference if you are trying to make a love connection with someone. A bright smile says you’re friendly, interesting, and open to communicate or interacting. A genuine, confident smile can really make a difference.

Cons of teeth whitening

1. Oral cavity damage

If the teeth whitening, cosmetic dentist process is not handled correctly, the whitening products can cause severe damage to different areas of your oral cavity. The tissues in the gum and cheek area are prone to decay if too many abrasive products are used.

2. Increased dental sensitivity

Some teeth whitening products have too many bleaching agents that can cause the enamel of the teeth to thin out. This makes the teeth become unevenly white and prone to damage or decay.

Consult a cosmetic dentist

It’s easy to see how white teeth can be very appealing. After all, no one wants to have colored teeth that they might feel are dulling their smile. But without familiarizing yourself with the pros and cons of teeth whitening, it can be hard for you to make a choice about if or not you should whiten your teeth.

Any good cosmetic dentist will tell you that teeth whitening is a very safe process if done properly. While it has amazing cosmetic benefits, the process is simply not for everyone. It does not work on all forms of discoloration and can be quite costly.

For these reasons, it’s important for you to consult a dentist before spending money on any teeth whitening product.

Story by Brad Bernanke

